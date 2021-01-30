UrduPoint.com
Russian Ombudswoman Urges Restraint Amid Calls For Sunday Protests

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 08:46 PM

Russian Ombudswoman Urges Restraint Amid Calls for Sunday Protests

Russia's human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova urged activists and police officers on Saturday to refrain from violence and law-breaking amid calls for a second weekend of nationwide protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) Russia's human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova urged activists and police officers on Saturday to refrain from violence and law-breaking amid calls for a second weekend of nationwide protests.

"Calls for participation in an unauthorized event on January 31 were today circulated on social media. I ask you [the citizens] not to break the law and avoid illegal public gatherings," she said.

The ombudswoman asked the authorities to do everything in their power "to protect children from provocations." She referred to the January 23 protests which resulted in the detention of more than 1,000 people in Moscow, many of them in their 20s but also minors.

"I ask police and National Guard officers not to use brute force and other [crowd control] tactics that are in breach of the law," Moskalkova was cited as saying by her press office.

