Russian Ombudswoman Will React To Possible Rights Violations Tied To Vaccination Passports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 01:05 PM

Russian Ombudswoman Will React to Possible Rights Violations Tied to Vaccination Passports

Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova assured Sputnik on Wednesday that her team would quickly react to possible rights violations related to the coronavirus vaccination passports that could be introduced in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova assured Sputnik on Wednesday that her team would quickly react to possible rights violations related to the coronavirus vaccination passports that could be introduced in the country.

The cabinet discusses possible introduction of special certificates for Russians who were vaccinated against the coronavirus, which could facilitate their foreign travel, the ombudswoman said, specifying that the certificates should be recognized internationally.

"The office of the [Russian human rights] commissioner follows the situation closely and is ready to provide an urgent response to possible impairment of citizens' rights related to the introduction of 'anti-COVID passports' and to all other issues related to the spreading of COVID-19," Moskalkova said.

Moskalkova expressed the belief that vaccinations passports were a necessary measure, but pointed to concerns related to protection of rights of those citizens who cannot be vaccinated due to pregnancy, allergy or other health issues.

