Russian Online Marketplace Ozon Says Wants to Hold IPO at Nasdaq

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Russian online retailer Ozon said Tuesday it wanted to hold the IPO of its American Depositary Receipts (ADS) at the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

"Ozon plans to place its ADS on Nasdaq Global Select Market," the company said, adding that it had not decided yet on the number of shares and the price range.

Ozon said it had filed the necessary documents with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC website lists Ozon's Foreign Private Issuer Registration form, which was filed on November 2.