Russian Operation Constrains US Ability to Collect Real-Time Intel on Ukraine - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States is constrained in its ability to collect real-time intelligence on Ukraine while no longer having boots on the ground, or surveillance drones and aircraft flying in its airspace, as Russia conducts its military operation, CNN reported on Friday, citing sources

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The United States is constrained in its ability to collect real-time intelligence on Ukraine while no longer having boots on the ground, or surveillance drones and aircraft flying in its airspace, as Russia conducts its military operation, CNN reported on Friday, citing sources.

The country has multiple channels open and is sharing intelligence with Kiev, though the information transferred is less specific and not being conveyed fast enough, a Senate source said.

The intelligence is being downgraded to protect sensitive sources and methods due to logistical issues with setting up fully secure lines with Ukrainian authorities amid the Russian operation, sources close to the intelligence confirmed to the channel.

Still, the intelligence being shared reportedly concerns Russian troop movements and intercepted communications about their military plans. Ukrainian officials sometimes receive information within thirty minutes to an hour of the Americans receiving it, other sources told the channel.

In addition, a portal was recently set up through which the US can upload intelligence so that the Ukrainians can access it in near real time, a source said.

The US, however, is not providing detailed "targeting intelligence," a type used in lethal "find, fix and finish" operations in the middle East and Afghanistan, so as not to be involved as a co-combatant in the conflict, and due to the more practical reason of having no drones flying overhead, as "Russians would just shoot them down," another source explained.

Last week, Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to defend themselves against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

The move has elicited condemnation from Western leaders and the start of still more sanctions.