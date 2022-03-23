UrduPoint.com

Russian Operation In Ukraine Will Affect Content Of New US Defense Strategy - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Russian Operation in Ukraine Will Affect Content of New US Defense Strategy - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The Russian special operation in Ukraine will affect the content of the new US defense strategy, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"I don't want to preview it, I would only say that, as I said before, certainly the strategy... it is being informed by what's going on in Ukraine," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia

Recent Stories

Experts stressed sufficient budget allocation for ..

Experts stressed sufficient budget allocation for girls’ education

2 hours ago
 Green Innovators 2022 programme launched in Sindh

Green Innovators 2022 programme launched in Sindh

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to become economically strong, prosperous ..

Pakistan to become economically strong, prosperous country: President

1 hour ago
 International conference on education concludes at ..

International conference on education concludes at SU with recommendations

1 hour ago
 Putin, Macron Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Kreml ..

Putin, Macron Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Kremlin

1 hour ago
 Over 68,000 People Evacuated From Mariupol - Russi ..

Over 68,000 People Evacuated From Mariupol - Russian Defense Ministry

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>