Russian Operation in Ukraine Will Affect Content of New US Defense Strategy - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The Russian special operation in Ukraine will affect the content of the new US defense strategy, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"I don't want to preview it, I would only say that, as I said before, certainly the strategy... it is being informed by what's going on in Ukraine," Kirby said during a press briefing.