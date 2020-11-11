Russian Operator Confirms Launch Date for S.Korean Satellite From Baikonur Space Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The launch of the South Korean Earth observation satellite CAS500-1 from the Baikonur space center is scheduled for March 2021, the Glavkosmos Launch Services company said.

Earlier, a Sputnik source in the rocket and space industry said the launch was scheduled for March 20.

"The first commercial launch of Glavkosmos Launch Services, a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with a CAS500-1 satellite and a variety of small satellites, is now scheduled for March 2021 from the Baikonur space center," the company said on Twitter.