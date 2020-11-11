UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Operator Confirms Launch Date For S.Korean Satellite From Baikonur Space Center

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 06:00 AM

Russian Operator Confirms Launch Date for S.Korean Satellite From Baikonur Space Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The launch of the South Korean Earth observation satellite CAS500-1 from the Baikonur space center is scheduled for March 2021, the Glavkosmos Launch Services company said.

Earlier, a Sputnik source in the rocket and space industry said the launch was scheduled for March 20.

"The first commercial launch of Glavkosmos Launch Services, a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with a CAS500-1 satellite and a variety of small satellites, is now scheduled for March 2021 from the Baikonur space center," the company said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Twitter Company North Korea March From Industry Satellites

Recent Stories

DAFZA welcomes senior economic delegation from Isr ..

4 hours ago

Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist group: Saudi senior ..

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of St ..

6 hours ago

Etihad Credit Insurance awarded &quot;Most Innovat ..

6 hours ago

Spanish bank Sabadell to cut 1,800 jobs: union

6 hours ago

UN chief mourns Saeb Erekat's death, saying he wa ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.