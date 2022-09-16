UrduPoint.com

Russian Operators Received Signal That They Can Export Food Through Turkey - Putin

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2022 | 08:03 PM

Russian Operators Received Signal That They Can Export Food Through Turkey - Putin

Russian economic operators have received a signal that they could export food products through Turkey, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at talks with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Russian economic operators have received a signal that they could export food products through Turkey, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at talks with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"I would like to inform you that our economic operators have received appropriate signals that they can also export our products through Turkey I mean that Turkey is a reliable partner in this regard and can ensure reliable deliveries through its territory to all countries of the world, including to the countries of Asia, Latin America, Africa, since we mainly sell there," Putin said during the meeting.

Related Topics

Africa World Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Tayyip Erdogan All Asia

Recent Stories

Chief Secretary delighted over successful conduct ..

Chief Secretary delighted over successful conduct of summer camps

24 seconds ago
 Death Toll From Ukrainian Strike at Kherson Admini ..

Death Toll From Ukrainian Strike at Kherson Administrative Building Rises to 3

25 seconds ago
 Govt trying to ensure safe treatment of patients: ..

Govt trying to ensure safe treatment of patients: Dr Yasmin

28 seconds ago
 Senator Ghous Niazi, PML-N leaders discuss meets N ..

Senator Ghous Niazi, PML-N leaders discuss meets Nawaz in London

34 minutes ago
 Prime Minister offers Fateha at Imam Bukhari's mau ..

Prime Minister offers Fateha at Imam Bukhari's mausoleum

54 minutes ago
 Erdogan to Ask Putin for 25% Discount on Gas - Rep ..

Erdogan to Ask Putin for 25% Discount on Gas - Reports

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.