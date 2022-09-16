Russian Operators Received Signal That They Can Export Food Through Turkey - Putin

Russian economic operators have received a signal that they could export food products through Turkey, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at talks with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Russian economic operators have received a signal that they could export food products through Turkey, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at talks with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"I would like to inform you that our economic operators have received appropriate signals that they can also export our products through Turkey I mean that Turkey is a reliable partner in this regard and can ensure reliable deliveries through its territory to all countries of the world, including to the countries of Asia, Latin America, Africa, since we mainly sell there," Putin said during the meeting.