Russian Operators Will Order 75,000 Base Stations Worth $1.5 Billion - Deputy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Russian operators have signed forward contracts with domestic manufacturers of base stations for mobile communication networks worth more than 100 billion rubles ($1.5 billion), and some 75,000 stations will be supplied by 2030, Deputy Communications Minister Dmitry Kim told Sputnik.

"Operators have signed forward contracts worth over 100 billion rubles. The overall volume until 2030 is about 75,000 base stations. Starting from 2028, they will have to purchase exclusively domestic base stations. The transition to Russian equipment will be phased. This will ensure full compliance with equipment requirements and spread the financial burden," Kim said.