UrduPoint.com

Russian Operators Will Order 75,000 Base Stations Worth $1.5 Billion - Deputy Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Russian Operators Will Order 75,000 Base Stations Worth $1.5 Billion - Deputy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Russian operators have signed forward contracts with domestic manufacturers of base stations for mobile communication networks worth more than 100 billion rubles ($1.5 billion), and some 75,000 stations will be supplied by 2030, Deputy Communications Minister Dmitry Kim told Sputnik.

"Operators have signed forward contracts worth over 100 billion rubles. The overall volume until 2030 is about 75,000 base stations. Starting from 2028, they will have to purchase exclusively domestic base stations. The transition to Russian equipment will be phased. This will ensure full compliance with equipment requirements and spread the financial burden," Kim said.

Related Topics

Russia Mobile From Billion

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th January 2023

2 minutes ago
 Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next ..

Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next to stagnant, contaminated flo ..

9 hours ago
 Eating One US Freshwater Fish Equals Month of Drin ..

Eating One US Freshwater Fish Equals Month of Drinking 'Forever Chemicals' Water ..

9 hours ago
 Austin to Visit South Korea, Philippines for Talks ..

Austin to Visit South Korea, Philippines for Talks on Indo-Pacific Security - Pe ..

9 hours ago
 Electric car batteries could be key to boosting en ..

Electric car batteries could be key to boosting energy storage: study

10 hours ago
 Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next ..

Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next to stagnant, contaminated flo ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.