Russian Opposition Activist Kara-Murza Sentenced to 25 Years in Jail

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The Moscow City Court on Monday sentenced opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) to 25 years in prison for state treason and spreading fake information about Russian military, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"Definitively sentence the accused Vladimir Kara-Murza to imprisonment for a term of 25 years to be served in a strict regime penal colony by partial addition (of terms)," the panel of judges announced.