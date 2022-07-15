Russian opposition activist Pivovarov jailed 4 years: aides

Russian opposition activist Andrei Pivovarov was on Friday sentenced to four years in prison by a court in southern Russia for cooperating with a banned pro-democracy group, his supporters said

Pivovarov, 40, is the former executive director of Open Russia, a now disbanded pro-democracy group established by exiled tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

He is the latest critic of President Vladimir Putin to be sent to prison, with Moscow seeking to snuff out any last vestiges of dissent amid its offensive in Ukraine.

"Andrei Pivovarov was sentenced to four years in a standard-regime penal colony," his aides wrote on Facebook.

Pivovarov helped spearhead a campaign against Putin's controversial changes to the constitution, adopted in 2020, that allow him to stay in power until 2036.

Pivovarov's arrest in May 2021 shocked many allies, as he was yanked off a Warsaw-bound plane in Saint Petersburg when it was already on the runway.

The activist was then brought to Russia's southern city of Krasnodar, where he was charged with cooperating with an "undesirable" organisation.

Under Russian law, anyone who cooperates with such an organisation can face up to six years in prison and heavy fines.

Supporters said his arrest was designed to prevent him from running in last year's parliamentary elections.

But Pivovarov ran anyway, from prison.

The campaign was managed by mail through his lawyers and volunteers.

Nearly all of Putin's opponents are now either in exile or in jail.

His decision to send troops to Ukraine accelerated an already ruthless crackdown on dissent.

This week, one of Russia's last prominent opposition figures, Ilya Yashin, was put in pre-trial detention for two months for denouncing Moscow's intervention in Ukraine.

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who returned from Germany after surviving a poison attack in 2020, is serving a nine-year prison term outside Moscow.