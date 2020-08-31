UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Opposition Blogger Says He Was Beaten Outside Home

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 02:42 PM

Russian opposition blogger says he was beaten outside home

A well-known Russian opposition blogger and radio host was beaten outside his home in Moscow, his spokesman said, as Kremlin critics say they are subject to a growing number of attacks

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :A well-known Russian opposition blogger and radio host was beaten outside his home in Moscow, his spokesman said, as Kremlin critics say they are subject to a growing number of attacks.

Yegor Zhukov, 22, was handed a suspended sentence last summer on extremism charges for making videos criticising President Vladimir Putin amid huge protests calling for fair elections.

Zhukov's team posted a picture on Telegram of his bloodied and swollen face saying he was attacked and beaten near his home Sunday evening.

"According to eyewitnesses, he was attacked by two thugs who disappeared on scooters," Zhukov's spokesman Stas Toporkov said.

The opposition figure filed a complaint with police and underwent medical checks afterwards, according to the Interfax news agency.

Zhukov was arrested in August last year for his role in mass protests that erupted after independent and opposition candidates were barred from contesting local elections.

A politics student at the time, he was released under house arrest and charged with making online calls for extremism.

Earlier on Sunday, Zhukov said he had been excluded from a Masters degree course at the prestigious Higher school of Economics in Moscow, shortly after enrolling.

He said that a university administrator told him the decision had been taken "on orders from above".

Russia's opposition have complained of a growing number of attacks and punitive legal cases against Kremlin critics following a vote on changes to the constitution that allow Putin to extend his rule.

Leading opposition leader Alexei Navalny is being treated in a hospital in Berlin for a suspected poisoning and his allies hold Putin ultimately responsible.

Related Topics

Police Moscow Russia Vote Student Berlin Vladimir Putin August Sunday From Opposition

Recent Stories

UK announces to reopen schools

18 minutes ago

Abe Confirms to Putin Tokyo's Interest in Dialogue ..

3 minutes ago

All resources being utilised to deal with Karachi ..

3 minutes ago

Rapid Intervention Teams respond to gas explosion ..

45 minutes ago

Russia's FSB Exposes Large-Scale IS Fundraising Ce ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns desecration of Holy Qur ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.