POKROV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) A visiting Moscow court in the town of Pokrov on Tuesday began its first hearing into the case against jailed Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who is charged with fraud and contempt of court, with his wife Yulia Navalnaya in attendance.

The hearing is taking place in an assembly hall of the Correctional Facility Number 2, some 50 miles east of Moscow, where Navalny is serving out a prison sentence. Navalny's wife was allowed to talk to him after the judge announced a service break.

The case of fraud was initiated over a year ago. According to the investigation, Navalny misappropriated and spent for personal use over 350 million rubles ($4 million) donated to his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, designated extremist organization and foreign agent banned in Russia).

The second case concerns insulting Judge Vera Akimova, who had earlier adjudicated a case concerning accusations of libel against Navalny from a World War II veteran.

The two cases were investigated separately, but before being submitted to the court, they were combined into one proceeding.

In January 2021, Navalny was arrested in Moscow upon his arrival from Germany, where he received medical treatment for alleged poisoning in Russia. A court rescinded his suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and sentenced him to two and a half years in prison.