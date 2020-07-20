Russian Opposition Figure Navalny Announces Ð¡losure of FBK Anti-Corruption Foundation

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny announced on Monday closure of his non-profit Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK).

"Attention, this is not a drill. We are closing the Anti-Corruption Foundation," Navalny wrote on his website.

Navalny's FBK is known for its numerous publications alleging corruption in various state bodies of Russia, as well as on the part of the country's businessmen and high-ranking officials. Navalny himself received two suspended sentences for embezzlement in two separate cases ” one in 2013 and another in 2014 ” for five years and 3.5 years in prison, respectively.