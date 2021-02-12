UrduPoint.com
Russian Opposition Figure Navalny Appeals Prison Sentence In Fraud Case - Court

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 02:20 PM

Russian Opposition Figure Navalny Appeals Prison Sentence in Fraud Case - Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny appealed his prison sentence for a fraud case linked to Yves Rocher company, the spokeswoman for the Simonovsky court in Moscow, Kristina Shvadchenko, told Sputnik on Friday.

"The court has registered Navalny's appeal," Shvadchenko said.

On February 2, this court ruled to replace Navalny's suspended sentence with real time in prison due to his failure to check in with the detention authority as he was supposed to do under the conditions of his suspended sentence.

Prior to this, courts had three times rejected a request for real prison time for Navalny. According to the detention authority, in the past three years, Navalny missed almost 60 check-ins and received multiple fines or was written up for misdemeanors.

In the original case, the court ruled that Navalny and his brother had embezzled more than 30 million rubles ($404,000) by convincing Yves Rocher and one more company to agree to overpriced transit of goods.

More Stories From World

