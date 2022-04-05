Russian Opposition Figure Navalny Appeals Verdict in Fraud Case - Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Jailed Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny has appealed the verdict in a case of fraud and contempt of court, a spokeswoman for the Lefortovo District Court of Moscow told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"An appeal against the verdict was filed in the court," the spokeswoman said.

The appeal will be considered in Moscow City Court. The date has not yet been set.

The case of fraud and contempt of court was considered by the Lefortovo District Court at mobile sessions at a prison in Russia's Vladimir region, where Navalny has been serving a previous sentence. On March 22, a judge sentenced him to nine years in a maximum security penal colony (Russian state prosecution sought 13 years), a fine of 1.2 million rubles ($14,300, as Russian prosecutors asked) and restriction of liberty for 1.5 years.

The fraud case was initiated over a year ago.

According to the investigation, Navalny stole and spent for personal use over 350 million rubles ($4.2 million) donated to his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, designated extremist organization and foreign agent, banned in Russia).

The other charge in the case concerns Navalny insulting Judge Vera Akimova, who sentenced him to a fine of 850,000 rubles ($10,150) for slandering a veteran of World War 2, Ignat Artemenko.

The two offenses were investigated separately, but before being submitted to the court they were combined into one case.

In January 2021, Navalny was arrested in Moscow upon his arrival from Germany, where he received medical treatment for alleged poisoning in Russia. A court rescinded his suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple breaches of probation, and sentenced him to 2.5 years in prison.