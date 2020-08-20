UrduPoint.com
Russian Opposition Figure Navalny Hospitalized Over Suspected Poisoning - Press Secretary

Thu 20th August 2020 | 10:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny was hospitalized on Thursday in the city of Omsk over suspected poisoning, press secretary of his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) Kira Yarmysh said.

"Today in the morning, Navalny was returning to Moscow from Tomsk. He felt bad during the flight. The plane made an emergency landing in Omsk.

Alexey has toxic poisoning. He is being delivered to a hospital now," Yarmysh wrote on her Twitter page.

Later she stressed that Navalny had been placed in an intensive care unit.

Yarmysh added that from FBK's point of view Alexey drank a poisonous substance poured to his tea.

The airport of Omsk has confirmed to Sputnik that the S7 2614 flight had made an emergency landing over the health condition of one of the passengers.

