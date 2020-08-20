Russian Opposition Figure Navalny in Stable Condition, Still in Intensive Care - Doctor

(@FahadShabbir)

OMSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who is currently in an intensive care unit of a Siberian hospital, is in stable condition, and dozens of medical tests have been conducted to diagnose him, deputy chief doctor of the hospital, Anatoly Kalinichenko, told reporters.

Navalny was on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow when he fell gravely ill on Thursday. The plane made an emergency landing in the city of Omsk, where Navalny was hospitalized and reportedly put on a ventilator in an artificial coma. His spokeswoman believes that he has a toxic poisoning. Kalinichenko earlier said that this was just one of the possible reasons behind the deterioration of Navalny's health condition.

"The patient's condition is stable.

Intensive therapy continues. We have advanced in disease diagnostics and conducted several dozen studies of parameters of blood, the brain, other organs and systems. Active treatment continues," Kalinichenko said.

The hospital, the doctor went on, has a specialized center to treat such patients.

"The doctors are not simply doing everything possible, the doctors are really working to save his life," the medic said.

Kalinichenko specified that the patient had no injuries.

According to the doctor, Navalny's treatment and diagnostics are under the control of the regional and Federal health ministries. If necessary, the Siberian doctors can seek federal help, but there is no such need at the moment, Kalinichenko said, adding that they are in constant contact.