Russian Opposition Figure Navalny Is in Coma - Spokeswoman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, hospitalized in Siberia with suspected poisoning, is in a coma, his condition is assessed as grave, spokeswoman of his Anti-Corruption Foundation said on Thursday.

"Alexey is still connected to a lung ventilator. He is in a coma in a grave condition.

We are still waiting for the results of the analyzes," Kira Yarmysh wrote on Twitter.

When Navalny was on a flight from Siberia to Moscow, the plane had to make an emergency landing, as he suddenly felt bad. The opposition figure was hospitalized in the city of Omsk, the hospital said earlier in the day that the patient was in an intensive care unit.