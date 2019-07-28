Russian Opposition Figure Navalny Taken to Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny has been hospitalized and taken from a special detention center to general treatment ward, Moscow City Hospital 64 told Sputnik.

"He is in the general ward.

His condition is satisfactory," a spokesperson said.

On Wednesday, a Moscow court sanctioned the arrest of Navalny for 30 days over repeated violation the administrative code by calling for an unauthorized rally to protest the exclusion of several opposition supporters from the Moscow city council race.