UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Opposition Figure Navalny Taken To Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 05:30 PM

Russian Opposition Figure Navalny Taken to Hospital

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny has been hospitalized and taken from a special detention center to general treatment ward, Moscow City Hospital 64 told Sputnik.

"He is in the general ward.

His condition is satisfactory," a spokesperson said.

On Wednesday, a Moscow court sanctioned the arrest of Navalny for 30 days over repeated violation the administrative code by calling for an unauthorized rally to protest the exclusion of several opposition supporters from the Moscow city council race.

Related Topics

Protest Moscow Russia From Race Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies disc ..

31 minutes ago

Warehouse421 concludes 2 exhibitions, to reopen in ..

46 minutes ago

Aldar awards contracts worth AED1 billion for Alre ..

46 minutes ago

DIFC mission to India drives mutual collaboration

46 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi rolls out hospitality workshop serie ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Nati ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.