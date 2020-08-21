UrduPoint.com
Russian Opposition Figure Navalny Tests Negative For Toxic Substances - Doctor

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 01:20 PM

Russian Opposition Figure Navalny Tests Negative for Toxic Substances - Doctor

OMSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) All of the tests on Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny's conducted to detect toxic substances have so far been negative, the chief physician of the Omsk Emergency Hospital No. 1 said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation said, citing a transport police official, that Navalny's tests had revealed traces of a deadly substance that is dangerous not only for him but also for those around him. Navalny remains in a consistently serious condition.

"You know, my work is guided by official documents. And the official tests that I have received from our chemical and toxicological laboratory, the range of substances that the apparatus has already checked, are all negative," Alexander Murakhovsky told reporters.

He added that he could not reveal what substances had been checked.

The doctor noted that the hospital is open to the relatives of Navalny and has nothing to conceal.

Earlier in the day, a special medical jet from Germany landed in the Omsk Airport to presumably deliver Navalny from Russia to Berlin. However, Siberian doctors believe his condition does not allow him to be transported.

"We cannot allow for Navalny to be transported under the responsibility of his relatives when we have concerns about his transportation based on clinical indications," Murakhovsky said.

When asked what could happen if he is transported, the doctor replied: "Anything ... even the saddest thing can happen." He noted that if his condition was okay, the board of doctors would have given a go-ahead, but the option is out of the question at the moment.

