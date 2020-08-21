Russian Opposition Figure Navalny to Remain in Omsk Hospital Until Stabilized - Doctor

Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny will remain in the hospital in the city of Omsk and cannot be transported until he is stable, the chief doctor said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny will remain in the hospital in the city of Omsk and cannot be transported until he is stable, the chief doctor said Friday.

It was reported earlier in the day that Navalny's wife had asked the Kremlin to help transfer her husband abroad for treatment.

"At the moment he is staying in the Urgent Medical Help Hospital No1 until he is stable," Alexander Murakhovsky said.