Russian Opposition Figure Navalny's Foundation Searched Over Defamation Case - Lawyer

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 08:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Russian law enforcement officers have conducted searches in the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) run by Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny as part of a criminal probe into defamation, Vladimir Voronin, the lawyer of FBK Director Ivan Zhdanov, told Sputnik on Friday.

"Searches are underway at FBK as part of the defamation case," Voronin said.

Navalny, who was summoned for questioning earlier this week, posted an update on Twitter, saying that he was ordered to not leave Russia.

Last month, the Russian Investigative Committee opened a case against Navalny after he posted a strongly-worded comment on a video that featured a World War II veteran, Ignat Artemenko, asserting his support of proposed amendments to the Russian constitution. The 93-year-old veteran's family said that he endured severe health consequences after reading the comment.

