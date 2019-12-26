UrduPoint.com
Russian Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny Is 'free': Spokeswoman

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 04:16 PM

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is 'free': spokeswoman

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is free, his spokeswoman said on Thursday, as police conducted fresh searches at his Moscow-based anti-corruption foundation

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is free, his spokeswoman said on Thursday, as police conducted fresh searches at his Moscow-based anti-corruption foundation.

"He is free," spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh told AFP. "He is not detained." Navalny said on Twitter he had earlier been "forcibly dragged out of the office (for some reason)."

