Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is 'free': spokeswoman

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is free, his spokeswoman said on Thursday, as police conducted fresh searches at his Moscow-based anti-corruption foundation.

"He is free," spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh told AFP. "He is not detained." Navalny said on Twitter he had earlier been "forcibly dragged out of the office (for some reason)."