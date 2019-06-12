Russian opposition leader Navalny detained at Moscow rally: spokeswoman

(@imziishan)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was on Wednesday detained during an unsanctioned march through central Moscow against the alleged impunity and corruption of law enforcement agencies, his spokeswoman said.

"Alexei Navalny has just been detained," Kira Yarmysh said on Twitter.