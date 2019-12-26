Russian opposition leader Navalny detained: spokeswoman

Russian police on Thursday detained top opposition leader Alexei Navalny as they conducted fresh searches at his Moscow-based anti-corruption foundation, a spokeswoman said

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Russian police on Thursday detained top opposition leader Alexei Navalny as they conducted fresh searches at his Moscow-based anti-corruption foundation, a spokeswoman said.

"Alexei has been forcibly detained and led away," his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on Twitter. "He did not put up resistance," she said, adding that searches at the FBK anti-corruption foundation were currently under way.