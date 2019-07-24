UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Says He Has Been Arrested

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 01:41 PM

Russian opposition leader Navalny says he has been arrested

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Wednesday he has been arrested as opposition candidates maintain protests against the authorities' refusal to put them on the ballot for a local election

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Wednesday he has been arrested as opposition candidates maintain protests against the authorities' refusal to put them on the ballot for a local election.

In a video on his Instagram account, the anti-corruption campaigner said he was detained as he was leaving his Moscow home to go jogging, and taken to a police station.

Related Topics

Election Moscow Russia Police Station Instagram Opposition

Recent Stories

Wife Fatima says she found out about Mohsin’s re ..

4 minutes ago

Zara Noor Abbas shares how she faced body shaming ..

6 minutes ago

Ehsaas Program's entire agenda on women' welfare: ..

29 seconds ago

Bangladesh name extra bowler to beat heat in Sri L ..

31 seconds ago

N. Korean Embassy Expects Russian Vessel Seized by ..

35 seconds ago

Saudi Red Crescent to serve pilgrims during year h ..

38 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.