Russian opposition leader Navalny says he has been arrested

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Wednesday he has been arrested as opposition candidates maintain protests against the authorities' refusal to put them on the ballot for a local election.

In a video on his Instagram account, the anti-corruption campaigner said he was detained as he was leaving his Moscow home to go jogging, and taken to a police station.