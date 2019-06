(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jun, 2019 ) : Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Tuesday hailed the dropping of charges against investigative reporter Ivan Golunov, attributing the release to a wave of public protest

"It's just wonderful news. It's an inspiring and motivating example of what simple solidarity with people who are persecuted can achieve," Navalny wrote on Twitter.