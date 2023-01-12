Russian Opposition Newspaper Faces Up to $7,400 in Fines for Discrediting Army - Court

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2023 | 08:35 PM

Moscow's Tagansky District Court has registered an administrative protocol against Russian independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta for discrediting the country's armed forces, punishable by up to 500,000 rubles ($7,400) in fines, a source in the court told Sputnik on Thursday

The protocol was registered on Wednesday and the hearing date is yet to be set, the source specified.

The case was initiated under part 1 of Article 20.3.3 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses.

In March 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved amendments to the Article 20.

3.3 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, providing for the punishment of public actions aimed at discrediting the use of Russian armed forces and officials performing their duties on behalf of Russia's interests following mass criticism of the military operation in Ukraine and the spread of fake news about its course.

Novaya Gazeta suspended work in late March and in September, a Moscow court revoked the newspaper's license at the request of the Roskomnadzor media watchdog for non-compliance with the law.

