Russian Opposition Party Might Nominate Ex-Audit Chamber Chairman for Presidency in 2024

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Leader of Russia's opposition New People party Alexey Nechayev told Sputnik on Wednesday that the party was considering supporting the candidacy of Alexei Kudrin, the former chairman of Russian Accounts Chamber, for the presidency at the next election.

"We have respect for Kudrin as a politician and like-minded person. We will certainly invite him to the party's convention... We will consider the configuration of the president (election) closer to the election period. We are not ruling out any of the options," Nechayev said following earlier reports that his party was planning to nominate Kudrin for the presidency in 2024.

The politician also noted that it was too early to make any plans regarding presidential nominees as the election campaign wouldn't start for another year.

The next presidential election in Russia is scheduled to take place on March 17, 2024.

On November 30, Kudrin stepped down as the chairman of Russian Accounts Chamber and on Monday took up a senior position in the Yandex internet services company.

Kudrin, 62, took the office of Russian Accounts Chamber chairman in 2018. He worked as the Russian finance minister from 2000-2011 and deputy prime minister from 2000-2007, and became known for prudent fiscal management, commitment to tax and budget reform and championing free market.

Under Kudrin's leadership in the Russian financial sector, the country paid off most of the foreign debt it had borrowed in the 1990s and became one of the states with the lowest foreign debt among major economies.