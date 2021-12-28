UrduPoint.com

Russian Opposition Politician Navalny Excluded From Register Of Prisoners Liable To Escape

Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny was on Tuesday unregistered as a prisoner considered likely to escape the jail where he is being held, a representative of the colony said at a hearing in a district court in Russia's Vladimir Region

PETUSHKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny was on Tuesday unregistered as a prisoner considered likely to escape the jail where he is being held, a representative of the colony said at a hearing in a district court in Russia's Vladimir Region.

"He (Navalny) has just been removed from a preventive registration as a prisoner considered likely to try to escape," a representative of Correctional Facility Number 2 in the town of Pokrov said.

In June, the court rejected Navalny's lawsuit that challenged the prison's decision to register him as liable to escape.

Navalny's defense said that this status entailed stricter control in the colony and regular checks, even at night. In September, the Vladimir Region court rejected Navalny's complaint about the ruling of the district court.

In August 2020, Navalny was allegedly poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent and was airlifted to Berlin for medical treatment. After he returned to Moscow in January 2021, he was arrested on charges of violating his parole conditions in a fraud case. His suspended sentence was replaced with two and a half years in prison.

