Russian Opposition Politician Navalny Might Have Been Exposed To 'toxic Agent': Doctor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 02:32 PM

Russian opposition politician Navalny might have been exposed to 'toxic agent': doctor

Russia's jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny might have been exposed to an unidentified "toxic agent," his personal doctor said on Monday

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Russia's jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny might have been exposed to an unidentified "toxic agent," his personal doctor said on Monday.

"Some toxic agent may be the reason for Alexei Navalny's 'illness'," his personal physician Anastasia Vasilyeva said in a post on Facebook, adding that health officials at Moscow's hospital No 64, which treated him, have behaved strangely.

