UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Opposition To Defy Authorities With Fresh Protests

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 04:36 PM

Russian opposition to defy authorities with fresh protests

Hundreds of riot police were on the streets of central Moscow Saturday as opposition protesters prepared to defy a crackdown by authorities and launch fresh demonstrations to demand to free local elections

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Hundreds of riot police were on the streets of central Moscow Saturday as opposition protesters prepared to defy a crackdown by authorities and launch fresh demonstrations to demand to free local elections.

In a move to circumvent restrictions by the authorities, the activists were planning to let one person at a time hold a protest sign as such demonstrations do not technically need approval.

The wave of rallies has seen tens of thousands take to the streets after opposition figures were banned from local elections a month ago.

The rallies, which have taken place every Saturday since the ruling, are the biggest since mass protests broke out in 2011 against President Vladimir Putin's return to the Kremlin after a term as prime minister.

Police have come down hard on the demonstrations, which have tapped into wider anger over declining living standards and a stalling economy.

Some 3,000 people have been arrested for taking part and prominent members of the opposition, including top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, remain behind bars.

At previous events police have used batons against protesters and grabbed people from the streets indiscriminately.

Earlier around 4,000 people took part in an approved Communist Party rally for free elections, according to independent monitors.

The Communists are tolerated by the Kremlin and its veteran leader Gennady Zyuganov has said the party will not support the liberal opposition's protest.

Many protesters came to the Communist rally with red Soviet flags. Many were middle-aged, some years older than those in the opposition rallies.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Police Moscow Vladimir Putin From Top Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai delivers on tourist volumes again, with a st ..

9 minutes ago

Peshawar varsity to organize 'Summer School' at Ba ..

3 minutes ago

10 gamblers arrested in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

11 POs arrested in one day in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

Gabon's Bongo attends independence parade in rare ..

5 minutes ago

Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) consul ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.