Russian Orbital Station Can Be Eternal, It Must Have International Participation - Borisov

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2022 | 08:45 PM

The new Russian orbital station will be able to last forever due to interchangeable modules and should be open for international research together with partners from friendly countries, Roscosmos CEO Yuri Borisov said on Monday

"I think that the station should be open to friendly countries, for international research," Borisov said.

The station could be eternal due to replaceable modules, and a new generation of spacecraft would serve it, he said.

During Borisov's visit to the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center (CTC), he was approached by cosmonaut commander Oleg Kononenko, who urged him to prevent interruptions in Russia's manned program during the transition from the International Space Station to ROS.

"This is confirmation that such things should not be allowed, the school of manned cosmonautics should not be lost," Borisov replied.

