Russian Orthodox Church Abroad Publishes Book Honoring Its Centennial After COVID Delay

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The Russian Orthodox Church Abroad (ROCOR) is releasing a book honoring its 100-year anniversary after a delay of several months related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the book's co-compiler and protopriest Serafim Gan told Sputnik.

"We were hoping that the book, 'Grains of Wisdom and Piety,' would be released last summer. However, as a result of the pandemic, we experienced delays, and that is why the book is coming out only now," Gan said.

The publication consists of 100 excerpts from sermons, interviews and writings by the church's archpastors, as well as historical portraits and photographs.

Gan said the new book is a great collection of spiritual and practical wisdom for Christians and includes numerous examples from the lives of the archpastors whose articles and sermons are presented in it.

"It is interesting not only from the point of view of someone looking for the spiritual and practical advice, but also from a historical standpoint.

Just by looking through this book you get a good idea about the history of our church," he noted.

Readers will be able to form an idea about what kind of people the archpastors were and the depth of their spiritual lives, he continued.

"These ascetics sacrificed a lot and were very selfless in their service, which is why the Russian Orthodox Church Abroad managed to preserve this thousand-year legacy of the Russian Orthodox under circumstances in the West," Gan added.

The Russian Orthodox Church Abroad was founded in 1920-1921 by emigres who left Russia after the Russian Civil War. Since 2007, ROCOR has been united with the Russian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate and currently has more than 400 parishes and 20 monasteries in 30 countries, mostly in the United States.