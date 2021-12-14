UrduPoint.com

Russian Orthodox Church Abroad To Hold N. American Orthodox Youth Forum In US Next June

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 04:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) The Russian Orthodox Church Outside Russia (ROCOR) will hold a major forum of North American Orthodox Christian youth in June of 2022, ROCOR Synod of Bishops Chancellor protopriest Serafim Gan told Sputnik.

"Synod of Bishops authorized protopriest Andrei Sommer, deputy head of Synodic Youth Department, to organize and hold a major conference of Orthodox Christian youth of North America in Salt Lake City, Utah," Gan said after a meeting of the Synod.

The Synod also blessed the pilgrimage of the major ROCOR relic - the Kursk Root icon of Mother of Good - to Russian parishes in Germany for the first time since the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The trip is expected to take place after Easter, which will be celebrated by Russian Orthodox believers on April 24 next year.

