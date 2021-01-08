UrduPoint.com
Russian Orthodox Church Advises People To Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Russian Orthodox Church Advises People to Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Everyone who has no contraindications should get vaccinated against COVID-19 to contain the pandemic as soon as possible, Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk, the head of the Moscow Patriarchate department for external church relations, said Friday.

"I believe that a coronavirus vaccine is so far the most effective tool against the terrible pandemic that has befallen us. And I think that the faster and the more people get vaccinated, the faster we will defeat this terrible scourge. I believe that there is no alternative to the vaccines that we have at the moment. Therefore, I recommend that everyone who can and has no contraindications, get vaccinated against the coronavirus," Metropolitan Hilarion told live on the Rossiya 24 channel.

According to the clergyman, he took a shot back in August.

Having noted that there are countries that would reject the Russian vaccine on political grounds, he still called for closer international cooperation in the development and supply of vaccines, since "it concerns people's lives."

Russia has so far registered two homegrown COVID-19 vaccines ” Sputnik V, developed by the Moscow-based Gamaleya Institute and authorized for emergency use in August, and EpiVacCorona, created by Siberian research center Vector. In December, the country launched a large-scale coronavirus vaccination.

