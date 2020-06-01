UrduPoint.com
Russian Orthodox Church Announces Reopening Of Moscow Churches From June 6

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 10:48 PM

Russian Orthodox Church Announces Reopening of Moscow Churches From June 6

The Russian Orthodox Church's parishes in Moscow, which were closed due to the coronavirus epidemic, will reopen from June 6, the the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia's working group to coordinate the activities of church institutions amid COVID-19 said in a statement on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The Russian Orthodox Church's parishes in Moscow, which were closed due to the coronavirus epidemic, will reopen from June 6, the the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia's working group to coordinate the activities of church institutions amid COVID-19 said in a statement on Monday.

"On Saturday, June 6, with the blessing of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, churches of the city of Moscow will be opened for parishioners. Access to the churches will be subject to all necessary sanitary and epidemiological requirements of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, including social distance between believers in services (1 person per 4 square meters)," the statement in the group's Telegram channel says.

However, the Cathedral of Christ the Savior and the Epiphany Cathedral at Yelokhovo will reopen for parishioners on June 2, it says.

The decision was preceded by a discussion of the sanitary and epidemiological situation with Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and chief public health official Anna Popova, it says.

The epidemic has taken a heavy toll on the Epiphany Cathedral at Yelokhovo, as its former rector, Archpriest Alexander Ageikin, and Protodeacon Evgeny Trofimov died of COVID-19 in April.

