UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Orthodox Church Confirms Death Of Honorary Patriarchal Exarch Of All Belarus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

Russian Orthodox Church Confirms Death of Honorary Patriarchal Exarch of All Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The Russian Orthodox Church on Tuesday confirmed to Sputnik that Honorary Patriarchal Exarch of All Belarus Metropolitan Filaret had passed away at the age of 85.

Earlier in the day, Belarus' state-run Belta news agency reported on the metropolitan's death without specifying the cause. In December, Filaret contracted the novel coronavirus.

"Yes, Metropolitan Filaret has passed away. May he never be forgotten," Nikolay Balashov, the deputy head of the Department for External Church Relations of the Moscow Patriarchate, said.

With the formation of the Belarusian Exarchate of the Moscow Patriarchate, in October 1989, Filaret was appointed metropolitan of Minsk, patriarchal exarch of all Belarus. In 2006, Metropolitan Filaret was awarded the Hero of Belarus title.

In December 2013, the Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church granted the repeated petition of Metropolitan Filaret for retirement. At the same time, the Synod appointed him an honorary patriarchal exarch of all Belarus, retaining his right to participate in the work of the Synod of the Belarusian Church.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Minsk Balashov Same Belarus May October December Church All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Inter-ministerial committee formed to probe Broads ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan will hold trilater ..

17 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

19 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi University professor receives US patent

19 minutes ago

Outcomes of PCB Cricket Committee meeting

22 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Fir ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.