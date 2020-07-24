UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Orthodox Church Considers Conversion Of Hagia Sophia Into Mosque Premature -Source

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Russian Orthodox Church Considers Conversion of Hagia Sophia Into Mosque Premature -Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The Russian Orthodox Church considers the change of status of the Hagia Sophia cathedral in Turkey from museum to mosque premature and politically-motivated, a source in the Russia's clergy told Sputnik on Friday.

On July 10, Turkey's top administrative court, the Council of State, annulled a 1934 decree designating Istanbul-located Hagia Sophia a museum. Immediately after, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a decree to convert the cathedral into a mosque and allow Muslim prayers in it. The first prayer took place in Hagia Sophia earlier on Friday.

"We strongly regret that numerous calls of local Orthodox churches, including Russia's, were left with no response by the Turkish authorities. We regret that this decision was made prematurely, with no necessity, and immediately implemented. We see no other logic behind this decision but political," the Russian Orthodoxy representative said.

The source opined that such moves in no way contribute to peace and stability.

"We believe that the more politicized the issues pertaining to faith and worldview get, the less room remains for religious diversity and mutual respect among representatives of different religions to play their role in strengthening peace and stability," the representative added.

Hagia Sophia was founded by Christian emperor Justinian and inaugurated on December 27, 537. The cathedral, considered the epitome of Byzantine architecture, was the world's largest Christian cathedral for over a thousand years. After the Ottomans captured Constantinople and the Byzantine Empire fell in 1453, Hagia Sophia was converted into a mosque. In 1934, when Turkey was already a republic, it was designated a museum and included on UNESCO's World Heritage List.

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay has responded to the conversion by saying that she "deeply regretted" the fact that Ankara made the decision "without prior discussion."

Related Topics

World Russia Turkey Ankara Tayyip Erdogan July December Prayer Mosque Church Muslim Christian From Top Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 29 points to close a ..

3 minutes ago

Man ends life due to poverty and hunger in Zafarwa ..

41 minutes ago

Reindeer Herders Find Mammoth Fossils in West Sibe ..

3 minutes ago

Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute manages Covid-19 pande ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court reserved verdict on appeal ag ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority disposes of 8000 liter conta ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.