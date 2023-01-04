UrduPoint.com

Russian Orthodox Church Outside Of Russia (ROCOR) To Celebrate 75th Anniversary Of Only Russian Theological Seminary Abroad - Hierarch

Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) to Celebrate 75th Anniversary of Only Russian Theological Seminary Abroad - Hierarch

The Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the only Russian theological seminary in the diaspora, ROCOR First Hierarch Metropolitan Nicholas (Olhovsky) said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) The Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the only Russian theological seminary in the diaspora, ROCOR First Hierarch Metropolitan Nicholas (Olhovsky) said on Wednesday.

"I am very happy to announce the celebration this year of the 75th anniversary of the Holy Trinity Theological Seminary, founded at the monastery of the same name in Jordanville (New York State) by the well-known head of the Pochaev printing brotherhood, Archbishop Vitaly (Maximenko)," Nicholas said.

The first hierarch made the comment in his Epistle for Nativity, which the Russian Orthodox Church celebrates on January 7.

The Holy Trinity Seminary in Jordanville was founded in 1948 and is the only Russian Christian Orthodox institution outside of Russia. Almost all ROCOR clergy were educated in the seminary.

Nicholas called on the faithful to use this opportunity to take an interest in the unique history of ROCOR as well as reflect on all those who assisted in the founding of the seminary.

"It is gratifying now to see serious and conscientious teachers, numerous students and young clergymen, graduates of the seminary, together with their older brethren, nourishing the flock of Christ," he said.

In the spirit of the Holiday, Nicholas called for remembering those who are sick, lonely and poor. He also urged the faithful to pray for the persecuted and suffering brothers and sisters of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

"Let us remember the need to always sincerely pray for them and sacrificially to help them to the best of our strength and ability," Nicholas said. "Let us not forget to stop and hear with our hearts and understand with our minds that we are living in a time of the visitation of the Lord."

