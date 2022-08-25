UrduPoint.com

Russian Orthodox Church Recognizes Macedonian Orthodox Church

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2022

The Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church recognized the Macedonian Orthodox Church, the Ohrid Archdiocese, as an autocephalous Church, according to the journals of the Holy Synod published on the website of the Russian Orthodox Church

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) The Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church recognized the Macedonian Orthodox Church, the Ohrid Archdiocese, as an autocephalous Church, according to the journals of the Holy Synod published on the website of the Russian Orthodox Church.

"To thank the Lord God for the resolution of the issue of the status of the Orthodox Church in North Macedonia, which took place on a canonical basis. To recognize the Macedonian Orthodox Church the Archdiocese of Ohrid as an autocephalous Sister Church and inscribe the name of its Primate, His Beatitude Archbishop Stefan of Ohrid and Macedonia, in the sacred diptychs," the statement says.

More Stories From World

