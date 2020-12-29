UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Orthodox Church Sets Bishops' Council For November 15-18, 2021

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 10:08 PM

Russian Orthodox Church Sets Bishops' Council for November 15-18, 2021

The Bishops' Council of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) will be held on November 15-18, 2021, according to the resolution of the ROC's Holy Synod

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The Bishops' Council of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) will be held on November 15-18, 2021, according to the resolution of the ROC's Holy Synod.

Speaking earlier at the Diocesan Assembly of Moscow, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia announced that the council would focus, in particular, on the crisis that the humanity had faced in connection with the coronavirus pandemic, as well as on the implementation of digital technologies and systems of control over people's lives.

According to the patriarch, the Russian Church "has to once again raise its warning voice on this matter, as it has already done over the past years.

"

"The Holy Synod has decided to hold the next Bishops' Council from 15 to 18 November 2021," reads the Synod's resolution published on the website of the Moscow Patriarchate.

According to the charter of the Russian Orthodox Church, the Bishops' Council is convened by the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia and the Holy Synod at least once every four years. The previous regular Bishops' Council was held from November 29 to December 2, 2017.

The Bishops' Council makes key decisions related to the church's life, evaluates most important events taking place in the world and in the Orthodox Church.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution World Moscow Russia November December 2017 Church All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Trump lashes out at Republican leaders over loomin ..

43 seconds ago

South Africa imposes new virus measures as vaccine ..

45 seconds ago

Rangers at DR Congo wildlife haven protest over pa ..

47 seconds ago

Balochistan Minister condemns Surab attack

3 minutes ago

Eight injured in firing at Mandra Khel

5 minutes ago

EU to Purchase Additional 100Mln Doses of Pfizer V ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.