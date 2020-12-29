Russian Orthodox Church Sets Bishops' Council for November 15-18, 2021

The Bishops' Council of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) will be held on November 15-18, 2021, according to the resolution of the ROC's Holy Synod

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The Bishops' Council of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) will be held on November 15-18, 2021, according to the resolution of the ROC's Holy Synod.

Speaking earlier at the Diocesan Assembly of Moscow, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia announced that the council would focus, in particular, on the crisis that the humanity had faced in connection with the coronavirus pandemic, as well as on the implementation of digital technologies and systems of control over people's lives.

According to the patriarch, the Russian Church "has to once again raise its warning voice on this matter, as it has already done over the past years.

"

"The Holy Synod has decided to hold the next Bishops' Council from 15 to 18 November 2021," reads the Synod's resolution published on the website of the Moscow Patriarchate.

According to the charter of the Russian Orthodox Church, the Bishops' Council is convened by the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia and the Holy Synod at least once every four years. The previous regular Bishops' Council was held from November 29 to December 2, 2017.

The Bishops' Council makes key decisions related to the church's life, evaluates most important events taking place in the world and in the Orthodox Church.