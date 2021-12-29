UrduPoint.com

Russian Orthodox Church To Accept 102 Clerics Of Patriarchate Of Alexandria - Spokesman

December 29, 2021

Russian Orthodox Church to Accept 102 Clerics of Patriarchate of Alexandria - Spokesman

The Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) decided to accept under its jurisdiction 102 priests of the Patriarchate of Alexandria at their request, ROC spokesman Vladimir Legoyda said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) The Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) decided to accept under its jurisdiction 102 priests of the Patriarchate of Alexandria at their request, ROC spokesman Vladimir Legoyda said.

The last meeting of the Holy Synod this year was held on Wednesday in Moscow's Danilov Monastery. The meeting was chaired by Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia.

"The Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church stated the impossibility of further refusal to the clergy of the Greek Orthodox Church of Alexandria, who submitted the relevant petitions, to accept them under the omophorion of the Moscow Patriarchate, and decided to accept 102 clerics of the Patriarchate of Alexandria from eight African countries into the jurisdiction of the Russian Orthodox Church, according to the petitions submitted," Legoyda said on Telegram.

