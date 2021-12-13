UrduPoint.com

Russian Orthodox Gymnasium Graduate Stages Explosion In Educational Facility - Authorities

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 12:37 PM

Russian Orthodox Gymnasium Graduate Stages Explosion in Educational Facility - Authorities

An 18-year-old graduate of the Orthodox gymnasium next to a monastery in Russia's Serpukhov staged an explosion in the educational facility, the office of the interior ministry in the Moscow Region said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) An 18-year-old graduate of the Orthodox gymnasium next to a monastery in Russia's Serpukhov staged an explosion in the educational facility, the office of the interior ministry in the Moscow Region said on Monday.

"Today at 8:24 a.m.

(05:24 GMT), an 18-year-old graduate of this educational institution entered the premises of the Orthodox gymnasium near the Vladychny Vvedensky Convent in the city of Serpukhov and blew himself up," the office said in a statement.

The attacker and one 15-year-old teenager were injured in the incident, the statement read.

Police have evacuated teachers and students of the Orthodox gymnasium.

