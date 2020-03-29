UrduPoint.com
Russian Orthodox Leader Asks Worshipers To Avoid Going To Church Amid Epidemic

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 04:30 PM

Russian Orthodox Leader Asks Worshipers to Avoid Going to Church Amid Epidemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) The head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, asked worshippers in his Sunday address to avoid going to church as the country battles the coronavirus epidemic.

"Refrain from going to church," he said after the Divine Liturgy in the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow.

He referred to Mary of Egypt as a proof that you can save your soul otherwise. The saint is believed to have retired to a desert to live her life as a hermit.

Russia began a nine-day period of voluntary self-isolation on Saturday to limit the spread of COVID-19. Russians will have a paid week off from work until April 5, which could be extended.

