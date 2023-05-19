UrduPoint.com

Russian Orthodox Mission To Remain In Mexico Despite Gang Threats - Abbot

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2023 | 11:36 PM

Russian Orthodox Mission to Remain in Mexico Despite Gang Threats - Abbot

The Russian Orthodox mission and the Holy Trinity Monastery in Mexico City will continue to support its monks and believers in the country despite threats from gang criminals, the convent's abbot archimandrite Nektary (Haji-Petropoulos) told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The Russian Orthodox mission and the Holy Trinity Monastery in Mexico City will continue to support its monks and believers in the country despite threats from gang criminals, the convent's abbot archimandrite Nektary (Haji-Petropoulos) told Sputnik.

"Yes, we receive threats from locals, from unknown people," Father Nektary confirmed.

Given the sensitivity of the issue, he declined to provide details, pointing out the need to be prudent and fearless.

The priest said he has "some information and some ideas" on what is happening. However, making the suspicions public would put the mission's work in danger, particularly its efforts to support Russians in need in Mexico and to fight women trafficking, he added.

Father Nektary said that the small, modest mission has attracted the attention of criminals due to the active role it is playing in the Russian diaspora and in the religious life of the entire Orthodox Christian community in the country.

"I think they wish there was no Russian Church in Mexico because though we are small and a new community - we have been here only for 20 years - but our work here is very successful and very active," he said.

The priest noted that he is not the kind of person who hides behind the walls of the monastery, as he always attends events and publicly and openly talks about religious freedom, women trafficking, and other issues.

"The presence of the Russian Church in Mexico is an active one, it is well known. We are giving witness to the Russian Orthodox Church in a country that is very important for Latin America," he explained.

The priest expressed confidence that the mission will continue working faithfully. The monks are not worried about threats because they feel God's support and do everything out of love for the Lord, he added.

Related Topics

Russia Mexico City Mexico Criminals Women God Church Christian From Love

Recent Stories

Officer Charged for Leaking Police Information to ..

Officer Charged for Leaking Police Information to Proud Boys Leader - US Justice ..

4 minutes ago
 Rubio takes maiden win in shortened Giro stage 13

Rubio takes maiden win in shortened Giro stage 13

4 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman condemns ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman condemns suicide attack against JI Chie ..

4 minutes ago
 'BPSUs Vice Chancellors Conference' held

'BPSUs Vice Chancellors Conference' held

4 minutes ago
 Offers of aid as Italy reels from 'worst flood in ..

Offers of aid as Italy reels from 'worst flood in a century'

2 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman urges mas ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman urges masses role in overcoming difficu ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.