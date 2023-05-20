Russian Orthodox Mission to Remain in Mexico Despite Gang Threats - Abbot

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) The Russian Orthodox mission and the Holy Trinity Monastery in Mexico City will continue to support its monks and believers in the country despite threats from gang criminals, the convent's abbot archimandrite Nektary (Haji-Petropoulos) told Sputnik.

"Yes, we receive threats from locals, from unknown people," Father Nektary confirmed.

Given the sensitivity of the issue, he declined to provide details, pointing out the need to be prudent and fearless.

The priest said he has "some information and some ideas" on what is happening. However, making the suspicions public would put the mission's work in danger, particularly its efforts to support Russians in need in Mexico and to fight women trafficking, he added.

Father Nektary said that the small, modest mission has attracted the attention of criminals due to the active role it is playing in the Russian diaspora and in the religious life of the entire Orthodox Christian community in the country.

"I think they wish there was no Russian Church in Mexico because though we are small and a new community - we have been here only for 20 years - but our work here is very successful and very active," he said.

The priest noted that he is not the kind of person who hides behind the walls of the monastery, as he always attends events and publicly and openly talks about religious freedom, women trafficking, and other issues.

"The presence of the Russian Church in Mexico is an active one, it is well known. We are giving witness to the Russian Orthodox Church in a country that is very important for Latin America," he explained.

The priest expressed confidence that the mission will continue working faithfully. The monks are not worried about threats because they feel God's support and do everything out of love for the Lord, he added.