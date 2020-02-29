Russian Orthodox Parish Holds Benevolent Maslenitsa Celebration at Embassy in Washington

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) The Russian Orthodox parish of St. John the Baptist in Washington is holding the 22nd annual benevolent celebration of the traditional Slavic fest of Maslenitsa (Mardi Gras) on Friday.

"We want to introduce our American friends to Russian culture and traditions, tied to the Orthodox church. Also, we hope to get money for our benevolent fund," rector of the parish, Father Viktor Potapov told Sputnik.

The Russian church in Washington leads a very active charitable life, helping people in need not only in the local area, but also in Russia, Ukraine's Donbas and other regions. It also supports Russian monasteries and convents all over the world.

"We need funds to maintain this activity. We hope to get up to $40,000 at the Maslenitsa event," Father Viktor said.

The parish made another $35,000 at its another benevolent event at the Russian embassy - Tatiana ball - in January, he added.

Speaking at the ceremony, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov stressed the importance of keeping Russian national traditions abroad.

"Here, many miles away from Russia, Maslenitsa has become a unifying factor for the Russian-speaking community, and year after year it helps popularize Russian folk traditions," he said.

The ambassador said people were celebrating Maslenitsa in many US cities, including New York, Charlotte, Austin.

"This year a wide celebration for the first time will take place in Ninilchik, a Creole village located in southern Alaska," the ambassador said.

Father Viktor expressed gratitude to the embassy and its leader for support.

"This is a wonderful event that we are able to do thanks to the generosity of Ambassador Antonov and - earlier - his predecessors Yury Ushakov and Sergey Kislyak," he said.

The priest pointed out that the Maslenitsa week precedes the Great Lent, which starts March 2 this year.

"Maslenitsa is a time when people can relax before entering into strict period of praying and fasting," he said.

The audience filled the embassy, enjoyed Russian music, dances, antiques on sale and traditional Russian cuisine, including pancakes - the main Maslenitsa course. A silent auction provided people a chance to win a dinner at a Russian restaurant in Washington.

The St. John parish's children folk group, young dancers from the L'Etoile Russian academy and Various Dance Ensemble performed folk dance and episodes from Nutcracker, while Samovar group presented popular Russian songs.

Maslenitsa is a traditional Eastern Slavic folk holiday, celebrated during the last week before Great Lent, preceding Orthodox Easter. Some traditional Maslenitsa activities involve eating pancakes, fist fighting, snowball fighting, sleigh rides and burning "Lady Maslenitsa" that represents winter.