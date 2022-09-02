Russian Orthodox Parishes in New Zealand, Australia Send Aid to Church in Madagascar

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Russian Orthodox Church clergy and parishioners from New Zealand and Australia are helping more than 20 priests to spread Orthodoxy in Madagascar, supplying the parishes there with basic things such as vestments, Dean of Russian Orthodox Church parishes in New Zealand Archpriest Vladimir Boikov told Sputnik.

"So far, we have sent about 30 to 40 priest's vestments, deacon's vestments, vestments for acolytes, all manner of vestments for altar tables and Icon stands," Boikov said.

The mission in Madagascar is part of the Moscow Patriarchate Exarchate of Africa and consists of over 20 priests and one deacon, Archpriest Vladimir explained. He learned from the social media posts of other Russian priests serving in the exarchate that the mission is in need of vestments and decided to help. The first two shipments totaling 375 Pounds have already been delivered to the island, while a third, and possibly a fourth one, are scheduled for this fall.

With the permission of the local Bishop in Australia, the aid mission to Madagascar was undertaken in memory of the late ROCOR First Hierarch Metropolitan Hilarion (Kapral), and vestments were donated from all corners of the Australian and New Zealand diocese. The idea was to send vestments and other things, which are old but remain in very good condition and are ready to use immediately.

"All these things were handmade by our parishioners in the 1950s through to the 1980s. I grew up in Australia and was able to recognize some of the vestments from bygone days," Boikov said.

"Our only concern was that most of the clergy in Madagascar are not very tall and these vestments might be too large for them."

Boikov recommended the local clergy to modify them, but the local dean, father Nicolas Ramaroson, has already shared the donated vestments with the clergy and everything is in good order and being utilized in the Divine services.

"They were happy to receive all of these things," Boikov noted. "The current political climate makes shipping from Russia difficult at the moment, but politics should not affect our helping the poor. We are pleased that God has given us the opportunity to utilize our unused, but sanctified vestments in aid to our brother Orthodox Christians, who live in the poorest country in Africa. If I knew about the Orthodox Church in Madagascar before, we would have done it before," he added.

Parishes in New Zealand and Australia were glad to help their brothers in Christ in Africa. People there, especially in New Zealand, live quite isolated from the rest of the Orthodox world, and they know how difficult it is to maintain Orthodoxy and parish life in such conditions, Boikov noted.

"We are sending aid from one small part of the world to another small part of the world. Our parishes are very happy to do that," Boikov added. "I asked the Madagascar clergy to pray for all Russian priests and deacons in Australia and New Zealand, and they, in return, asked to do the same. Certainly, as brothers priests, we will pray for each other," Boikov said.