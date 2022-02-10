UrduPoint.com

Russian Orthodox Spiritual Center Staff In Paris Long Being Denied Visas - Ambassador

Russia has been unable to staff the Russian Orthodox Spiritual and Cultural Center in Paris for about five years now due to the fact that France has not issued visas to the center's employees for a long time, Russian Ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov said in an interview with Sputnik

"We have no visa war with France.

Diplomatic visas are still being issued as it was previously. We have, perhaps, an eternal problem. Eternal, because five years have passed, but, unfortunately, we are not able to staff our Russian Orthodox Spiritual and Cultural Center on Branly. Moreover, we are talking about just a few employees," Meshkov said, noting that "they have been denied visas for a long time."

The Russian Orthodox Spiritual and Cultural Center was opened in Paris in October 2016.

